Girls basketball: Stevenson 52, Seton Catholic 41

A A

Stevenson 52, Seton Catholic 41 — The Bulldogs outscored Seton Catholic 21-8 in the final eight minutes to pull away for the 1A Trico victory at home.

Kaitlyn Rathgeber had 14 points, Adriana Cambell added 13 and Kennedy O’Mahoney added 12 for the Bulldogs, who lost to the Cougars by 16 in Vancouver earlier in the season.

Nami Nsubuga led Seton with 11.

STEVENSON 52, SETON CATHOLIC 41

SETON CATHOLIC — Megan McDaid-O’Neil 0, Kaley Beckwith 9, Jasmine Morgan 9, Cheyenne Badger 9, Amy Fraizer 1, Emily Martin 2, Josie Partridge 0, Kaylin McGovern 0, Nami Nsubuga 11, Katherine Zdunich 0. Totals 12 (3) 11-22 41.

STEVENSON — Jaida Emerson 4, Kaitlyn Rathgeber 14, Adriana Campbell 13, Serena Blackledge 0, Laura Hobbs 2, Jazmine Morat 4, Ashley Brannan 3, Kennedy O’Mahoney 12, Zoey Zapfe 0, Peighton Campbell 0. Totals 20 (1) 11-27 52.

Seton 7 9 17 8–41

Stevenson 9 14 8 21–52

JV — Seton Catholic won.