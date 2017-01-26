J&J to spend $30 billion on Swiss drugmaker Actelion

A A

Washington – Johnson & Johnson will buy Swiss drugmaker Actelion in a $30 billion deal that both secures promising research and bolsters the product portfolio controlled by the U.S. health care giant.

Much of Actelion’s research operation will be spun off into a separate company in which J&J will own a minority stake. The U.S. conglomerate will then buy Actelion’s seven drugs that are currently on the market and two potential treatments in late-stage testing.

J&J will own 16 percent of the new, stand-alone business.