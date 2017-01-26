May-Trump meeting to test U.K.-U.S. ‘special relationship’

A A

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May says the U.K. “absolutely” condemns the use of torture and she is not afraid to say so to U.S. President Donald Trump when she meets him in Washington.

May’s meeting at the White House on Friday will be Trump’s first with a foreign leader as president, ands May wants to use it to bolster the trans-Atlantic “special relationship.”

But she is under fire for cozying up to a president who has renewed his commitment to building a Mexican border wall, moved to pull the U.S. out of international trade treaties and said torture works.

May told reporters Thursday aboard her Royal Air Force plane that “we absolutely condemn” torture. She said “my view on that won’t change, whether I’m talking to you or talking to the president.”