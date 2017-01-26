Men accused of robbing Mariners’ pitcher, high-end homes

A A

SEATTLE — A group of thieves has been arrested in connection to a number of high-end residential robberies that includes Mariners’ pitcher Felix Hernandez as a victim.

The Seattle Times reports that Bellevue police on Wednesday announced they have arrested three men suspected to targeting luxury homes in Seattle, Bellevue, Medina, Mercer Island, Clyde Hill and Kirkland.

Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett says the three men are responsible for at least 123 burglaries during which they stole case, jewelry and high-end handbags. They also stole Hernandez’s 2015 Major League Baseball All-Star ring and an engraved watch from the pitcher’s home in November.

One suspect was reportedly wearing Hernandez’s watch when he was arrested.