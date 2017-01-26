No serious injuries reported in Evergreen schools bus crash

A A

An SUV and an occupied school bus collided Thursday afternoon in east Vancouver, but no one was reported as seriously hurt.

The SUV and Evergreen Public Schools bus crashed — head-on, it appeared — shortly before 3 p.m. at Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast 28th Street.

Evergreen schools spokeswoman Gail Spolar said none of the children on board was taken to a hospital. They were transferred to a different bus then sent on their ways shortly after the crash.

Spolar said 25 kids were on board

Neither driver was hospitalized, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

The department is investigating the crash, as is the Washington State Patrol, which inspects school buses after any crash, she said.