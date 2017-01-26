Pacific Lifestyle homes remodeling design center

A A

VANCOUVER – Vancouver-based homebuilder Pacific Lifestyle Homes announced Wednesday that it will remodel its 5,000-square-foot design center to showcase latest trends in interior design.

The space will now feature six kitchens and an array of surface options for floors and countertops to give customers a better feel for their preferences. A floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace, new door designs and lighting packages also will be featured, among other additions.

Steve Bradford, vice president of sales and marketing for the developer, called the new design “spectacular” in a prepared statement.

The design is at 11815 N.E. 99th St., Unit 1200, next to the developer’s corporate headquarters.