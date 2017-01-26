Snowshoes: Simple and inexpensive

A A

Snowmobiles, trailers and tow vehicles can provide for grand winter recreation, but their combined cost is in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Cross-country skis also offer good over-the-snow experiences, but skis, boots, bindings and poles — in total — cost in the hundreds.

This brings us to snowshoes. They can be rented for $15 a day and open backcountry winter travel to just about anyone — even those on a tight budget.

“Snowshoeing is becoming more popular,” said Ed Fischer, owner of Camas Bike and Sport. “To take a family skiing for a day can cost $500. To go snowshoeing is a fraction of what it costs to go skiing. You don’t need a lesson. A novice can pick it up really quickly. To rent skis, it can take an hour to get them. I can have people out the door in five minutes with snowshoes and there’s almost nothing that can go wrong with them.”

Camas Bike and Sport is the only location in Clark County to rent snowshoes.

Interest in snowshoeing is linked to how much snow is around, Fischer said.

“This year, with so much snow, it’s been a great season,” he said.

Given the plethora of snow in the southern Gifford Pinchot National Forest, it’s prime time to beat cabin fever with a trip a winter trip to the woods.

Here are three suggested outings, one each for Mount St. Helens, upper Wind River and Mount Adams:

Mount St. Helens — A snowshoe trip to June Lake is a 5.2-mile round trip from Marble Mountain Sno-Park at the end of road No 83 on the south side of the peak.

The instructions for this outing are easy: From the sno-park walk east just short of one mile on road No. 83 to the well-signed beginning of June Lake trail No. 216 B. Turn left and follow the trail uphill for 1.6 miles.

Road No. 83 is shared with snowmobile riders, but June Lake trail is off-limits to machines. The climb is mostly gentle, gaining about 400 feet in elevation. The entire trip can be accomplished easily in four hours.

June Lake is more of a large pond, but the waterfall cascading into its far shore is a delight.

Upper Wind River –– The “Scenic Loop” is 4.6 miles and begins and ends at Koshko Sno-Park.

Ski the loop counterclockwise to make the one steep stretch an uphill leg.

Pick up the trail just behind the restrooms at Koshko and head right (north for about 1.2 miles).

Turn left at the sign, and ski west for 0.5 mile to a junction with Noname Trail.

Go left for 1.5 miles following the blue diamonds through the forest to a junction with a logging road. This stretch of the loop is steep.

Turn left and follow the road 1.1 miles to another trail junction. At this point, stay left and

enjoy the final 0.3 mile downhill back to Koshko parking lot.

Mount Adams — Hole in the Ground Loop is 6.4 miles and is accessed via Pineside Sno-Park on road No. 82 north of Trout Lake.

The Forest Service rates Hole in the Ground as a “most difficult” loop, an accurate assessment on skis, but as a snowshoe loop it is no problem.

Hole in the Ground Loop overlaps part of Big Tree Loop. Hole in the Ground Loop, per se, is 4.5 miles. Adding in the approach mileage to and from Pineside, the round trip is 6.4 miles.

Hole in the Ground Loop is the one of the few spots in the Pineside-SnowKing trail network where a snowshoer gets partial views of Mount Adams.

