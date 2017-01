A A

WASHINGTON – More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but jobless claims remained low enough to suggest that most Americans enjoy job security.

The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly claims for unemployment aid rose by 22,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 259,000. The less volatile four-week average was 245,500, down by 2,000 and lowest since November 1973. Overall, 2.1 million Americans are collecting unemployment checks, down 6.6 percent from a year ago.