UO building name will stay despite man’s pro-slavery stance

EUGENE, Ore. — The president of the University of Oregon says he will not change the name of the oldest building on campus, which honors the school’s founder. The name became controversial because of the founder’s pro-slavery views.

The Register-Guard reports that the school’s Black Student Task Force demanded in November 2015 that Deady Hall be renamed. UO President Michael Schill invited the group’s members to his house for dinner Monday to discuss his decision.

Schill announced the decision Wednesday and said founder Matthew Deady was a mixed bag, ethically speaking. Deady died in 1893 and promoted slavery before the civil war. He also spoke up for Chinese immigrants.

Black student leader Chris Holloway says he expects student organizations to issue a statement on the decision.