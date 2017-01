A A

The Camas and Union Unified teams played a 15-minute game in between the girls and boys varsity games Wednesday at Camas High School.

Unified teams give opportunities for students with disabilities to play alongside their typically developed peers, according to Dana Lightly, director of special services for the Camas School District.

Camas varsity basketball player Emma Jones and Alex Glikbarg coached Camas’ teams as part of their senior projects.

On this night, Union got the best of Camas.