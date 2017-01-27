360Preps Podcast No. 1: What’s the deal with basketball RPI?

A A

The Columbian sports team looks at what’s happening around Southwest Washington high school sports and delves into the issue of RPI basketball rankings.

Why are the Prairie Falcons, which are 11-2 and ranked No. 4 in the state, only ranked No. 17 among the state’s Class 3A girls teams? Could Prairie be getting penalized for playing tough out-of-state teams over the holidays?

Columbian sports reporters Paul Valencia, Tim Martinez, Meg Wochnick and Micah Rice discuss the issue.

