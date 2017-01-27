A chilling look at ‘Slenderman’ case

A A

In simpler times, anxious parents worried about what might happen to their children at the park or on the walk home from school. These days, parents fret about the dangers that might lurk behind a closed door in their own home.

“Beware the Slenderman,” running on HBO, will do little to quell fears over screen time, social media and the influence of technology on young people. The story it tells is — at the risk of sounding like a local news promo — every parent’s worst nightmare.

The documentary, directed by Irene Taylor Brodsky, examines the disturbing case of Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, two 12-year-old Wisconsin girls who police say lured a friend into the woods and stabbed her 19 times (she survived). The two are awaiting trial in the 2014 case. The motive for their alleged crime? Pleasing Slender Man, or Slenderman, a fictional boogeyman popularized through internet forums, blogs and social media that, police say, the girls believed was real.

“Beware the Slenderman” joins a growing list of documentaries that fall under the true-crime banner but that offer something more than lurid sensationalism — “The Jinx,” “Making a Murderer,” “O.J. Made in America.” In this case, it’s a deeply unsettling look at childhood mental illness, the blurred line between the virtual and real, and the potency of internet memes.

“Beware the Slenderman” uses some of the usual source materials — interviews with family members, home movies, police interrogation footage, local news reports — to establish the basic details of the case. Though Geyser was allegedly the one who stabbed the victim — Payton “Bella” Leutner, her best friend since fourth grade — it was Weier who allegedly egged her on. “Go ballistic, go crazy,” she said, according to police.

What really sets “Beware the Slenderman” apart is its attempt to place this gruesome case in a broader cultural context. Brodsky spends a considerable amount of time interviewing — via Skype, which seems apt — experts in memes, digital folklore and the Brothers Grimm. They argue that, similar to the Pied Piper or other menacing fictional characters, the Slender Man myth reflects the particular anxieties of its time.

Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins even weighs in, describing a meme, even something innocuous like the Ice Bucket Challenge, as “a virus of the mind spread by being listened to or seen.”

Fittingly, Brodsky incorporates dramatizations of Slender Man into the usual doc blend of interviews, police interrogations, home movies and news reports.