Boys basketball: Hudson’s Bay 61, Evergreen 52, OT

A A

Quentin Raynor scored 24 points as the Eagles went to overtime to notch their first 3A GSHL win of the season.

Jordan Hickman scored six of his 15 points in the extra period, and Raynor added four as Bay pulled away, holding the Plainsmen to three points in overtime.

Payton Monda had 15 points for Evergreen, which had a chance to win it in regulation, but a go-ahead shot was off the mark.

HUDSON’S BAY 61, EVERGREEN 52, OT

EVERGREEN — Payton Monda 15, Tre Ratcliff 0, John Hansberry 7, Elon Freeman 5, Jeremy Harju 5, Shawn Johnson Jr. 4, Dustin Nettles 4, Brock Schoene 8, Anderson 0. Totals 19 (7) 7-17 52.

HUDSON’S BAY — Demareya Gipson 0, Quentin Raynor 24, Quadrese Teague 5, Elijah Hoover 8, Myles Artis 0, Eric Ryapolov 6, Jordan Hickman 15, Marcos Cadiz 2. Totals 22 (6) 11-16 61.

Evergreen 9 15 14 10 3–52

H. Bay 12 15 14 7 12–61

JV — Hudson’s Bay won; C — Evergreen won.