Girls basketball: Hockinson 39, Ridgefield 38

Brittany McGuire made a free throw with no time left on the clock, giving the Hawks the 2A Greater St. Helens League victory.

Hockinson led by 13 after the first quarter but Ridgefield rallied to tie the game in the second half.

Payton Wangler was double-teamed on the final play, she found McGuire, who attacked down the lane and was fouled as the horn sounded.

McGuire, on her birthday, finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and eight steals.

Grace Russell led all scorers with 15 points for the Hawks. She also had four steals and five boards.

Wangler finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Devi Dugan led Ridgefield with nine points.

HOCKINSON 39, RIDGEFIELD 38

RIDGEFIELD — Sarah Jenkins 8, Devi Dugan 9, Aliesha Ball 0, Kylie Greenwald 6, Kaia Oliver 8, Emma Jenkins 2, Karli Oliver 0, Amy Bishop-Smith 5. Totals 14 (1) 9-17 38.

HOCKINSON — Payton Wangler 10, Lauren Ellensohn 2, Grace Russell 15, Brittany McGuire 10, Adyson Dyer 2, Elyse Fisher 0, Trinity Paulsen 0. Totals 15 (1) 8-18 39.

Ridgefield 3 11 14 10–38

Hockinson 16 9 4 10–39

JV — Hockinson 33-28.