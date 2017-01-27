Girls basketball: Union 40, Heritage 23

A A

Alexis Raymore’s 11 points and Courtney Cranston’s 10 helped the Titans earn their third 4A GSHL win.

Emily Takayoshi added eight points and eight rebounds, and Rebekah Barney had six points and a pair of steals.

The Timberwolves were paced by six points apiece by Deja Gomez and Vanessa Brown.

UNION 40, HERITAGE 23

HERITAGE — Deja Gomez 6, Gio Smith 3, Jasmin Tuttle 2, Vanessa Brown 6, Taylor Wulf 0, Tori Roush 1, Anna Rosenbaum 2, Lisi Thomas 3. Totals 8 (3) 2-10 23.

UNION — Alexis Raymore 11, Laura Beard 2, Jewels Soto 2, Marina Morningstar 1, Keanna Wakefield 0, Rebekah Barney 6, Tanya Gladkov 0, Emily Takayoshi 8, Mackenzie Lewis 0, Courtney Cranston 10, Bailey Donohue 0, McKenna Vega 0. Totals 13 (1) 12-19 40.

Heritage 9 4 4 6–23

Union 10 13 6 11–40

JV — Union 46, Heritage 45; C — Union 41, Heritage 11.