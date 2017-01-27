Police seek suspects in two thefts

A A

Clark County law enforcement officials are trying to track down suspects in two different thefts from earlier this month, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Vancouver police officers responded on Monday to a call at the Orchards EZ Wash laundromat, at 10411 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd., about a man who stole money from a soap dispenser and a pop vending machine.

The male suspect was captured on the business’s surveillance cameras. The police circulated a still from the video and circulated the image.

The department asked anyone who can identify the man to contact Vancouver police Service Technician Simone McPoland at simone.mcpoland@cityofvancouver.us.

In another theft case, the police department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office asked tipsters to let officers know if they recognize a man who is suspected of breaking into a vehicle parked in the Orchards area overnight Jan. 18.

Responding deputies found someone had stolen some personal effects from the vehicle, which was parked in a driveway, along with a wallet.

In the afternoon on Jan 19, Vancouver police officers were called after someone used a credit card stolen in the vehicle prowl while shopping at Vancouver Mall.

When confronted, the man fled the mall and then jumped into a blue Subaru with Oregon plates. A bystander snapped a couple of pictures of the suspect, and the sheriff’s office circulated the photos.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone to contact deputies at sheriff@clark.wa.gov or through its tip line at 877-274-6311.

Tipsters may also contact the Vancouver Police Department at vanpd@cityofvancouver.us or through its tip line, at 360-487-7399.