Riverview Bancorp earns $2 million in third quarter

Earnings for Riverview Bancorp, headquartered in Vancouver, rose to $2 million in the company’s fiscal third quarter, the bank announced Thursday. The earnings amounted to $0.09 per diluted share.

The earnings compare with $1.7 million in the previous quarter and the previous year’s fiscal third quarter.

Through the first nine months of fiscal year 2017, net income was $5.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the company, which is the parent of Riverview Community Bank.

Chairman and CEO Pat Sheaffer attributed the gains to several factors, including strong loan growth, a more efficient operation and the acquisition of Gresham, Ore.-based MBank in September 2016, which increased its market share in the Portland metro area.

“We believe Riverview is well positioned for continued profitability improvements,” he said in a statement.

The bank reported net interest margin improved slightly to 3.75 percent during the quarter. Loan originations dipped to $68.7 million. Non-performing assets rose from 0.29 percent of total assets last quarter to 0.31 percent.