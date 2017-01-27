TV Q&A: ‘Hot Bench’ judge focuses on practice

A A

You have questions. I have some answers.

On “Hot Bench” why did Judge Larry Bakman leave?

According to published reports, Bakman decided to focus on his law practice instead of appearing on the courtroom show. On Facebook he said not long ago that he is “incredibly busy with my practice. Some of the cases I’m involved with include federal weapons Charges; solicitation of murder; voluntary manslaughter and domestic violence.” It’s a big change from the small-claims cases on the TV show.

Will “Good Behavior” be coming back for a second season? I was prepared to like Michelle Dockery but Juan Diego Botto as the unrepentant and relentlessly pragmatic hit man really impressed me. There also is such a strong supporting cast.

TNT has ordered another round of the series for fall 2017. “Fueled by unsinkable characters on a dangerous search for belonging, love and family, ‘Good Behavior’ is addictive television,” TNT executive Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “Millions of viewers have fallen hard for this sexy, complicated couple, and in Season 2, Letty and Javier will give us plenty more to obsess about.”

What happened to Vinita Nair? I miss seeing her on CBS. She seems to have vanished!

The newscaster left the network last fall, around the time Alex Wagner, formerly of MSNBC, was hired to replace Nair on the Saturday edition of “CBS This Morning.”

In the late ’60s there was a show about a roving motorcyclist who traveled in the U.S. doing good deeds for complete strangers. As this paralleled my life at the time, I would appreciate the name and if DVDs are available.

You are probably remembering “Then Came Bronson,” which aired on NBC in 1969-70. Michael Parks starred as a reporter who — after the death of a friend (Martin Sheen, by the way) — quit his job to travel the country on his friend’s motorcycle. Parks’ recording of the show’s closing theme, “Long Lonesome Highway,” became a top-20 hit but the show itself lasted just one season. The series pilot is available on DVD via Warner Archive.

What’s with “Criminal Minds”? First Thomas Gibson is booted, then Shemar Moore quits the show. Is the program going out like “CSI,” one person at a time?

First of all, Moore left before Gibson. Beyond that, long-running shows tend to go through cast changes for a number of reasons, including contract disputes, budget cuts, an actor’s wish to try something new, changes in the direction of the show, and on-set problems. Look at the history of, say, “NCIS” or “Law & Order: SVU” and all the people who have come and gone. And “Criminal Minds,” which premiered in 2005 and is now in its 12th season, has had changes throughout its run. Remember Lola Glaudini? Mandy Patinkin?