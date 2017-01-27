Word on the street: Vancouver’s Main Street among the best

A A

For many cities, Main Street a first impression. And Vancouver’s may be impressing the right people, since it was recently named among the best Main Streets on the West Coast by Sunset Magazine.

The California-based lifestyle magazine lauded the city’s thoroughfare for its historic buildings, diverse food and drink offerings and even its new, colorful storm trains.

“That good ‘ole historic feeling’s still alive, thanks to red-brick buildings like the Clark County Historical Museum, that nod to Vancouver’s fur-trading and military-barrack days,” wrote the unnamed author of the article.

Main Street in Vancouver is home to numerous unique shops and buildings. Like the museum mentioned earlier, there are varied food and drink offerings, the historic Kiggins Theatre and places like Divine Consign and Boomerang that benefit charities

Vancouver was one of four runners-up, alongside Sheridan, Wyo. and California cities Carlsbad and Petaluma. McMinneville, Ore. was named the best.