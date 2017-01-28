Boys basketball: Camas 61, Hillsboro (Ore.) 56

A A

Alex Glikbarg had 25 points and went 14 of 17 from the free throw line as the Papermakers won a non-league game on the road.

Logan Miller added 12 points for Camas, which was 29 of 41 from the line as a team.

CAMAS 61, HILLSBORO (Ore.) 56

CAMAS (9-7) — Logan Miller 12, Tanner Fogle 4, Bryan Nguyen 9, Hayden Hunsaker 2, Nathan Chilian 2, Cooper McNatt 2, Isaiah Sampson 2, Alex Glikbarg 25, Levi Gilstrap 0, Tre Carlisle 3. Totals 13-38 (6-18) 29-41 61.

HILLSBORO (4-8) — Castillo 4, Dunn 0, Hindley 13, Ingram 2, Fritzler 3, Barr-Colford 8, Jones 9, Losey 3, Hildner 13, Santos 11. Totals 18-38 (6-15) 14-26 56.

Camas 17 13 11 20–61

Hillsboro 6 11 19 20–56