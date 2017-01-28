Boys basketball: Centralia 60, Washougal 42

A A

Collin Prangley scored 13 points for Washougal in a non-league home loss.

Prangley battled foul trouble and a Centralia defense stacked to stop him. It helped the Tigers outscored Washougal 32-10 in the second and third quarters.

CENTRALIA 60, WASHOUGAL 42

CENTRALIA — Wassen 0, Trevino 4, Singh 3, Baird 0, Pertszborn 10, Thomas 4, Ashmore 25, Shute 9, Edwards 7. Totals 22 (5) 13-23 60.

WASHOUGAL — Louie Barles 9, Collin Prangley 13, Jake Klackner 0, Troy Prince-Butterfield 4, Mitchell Leon 4 , Carter Murray 5, Carson Adams 5, John Miner 0, Bailey Deming 2, Nick Oakes 0. Totals 15 (2) 10-20 42.

Centralia 13 12 20 15–60

Washougal 17 1 9 15–42

JV — Washougal 54-49. C — Washougal 51-28.