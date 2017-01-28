Boys basketball: Prairie 78, Battle Ground 70

A A

Seth Hall scored 30 points and Braiden Broadbent added 21 as the Falcons rode a big third quarter to nonleague win.

Hall and Broadbent each hit three 3-pointers in a third quarter that saw Prairie outscore Battle Ground 28-9.

Shane Hatch scored 21 points, including 7 3-pointers, for Battle Ground. The teams combined to make 27 3-pointers.

Battle Ground coach Wes Armstrong saw plenty of positives as the Tigers (5-10) stayed with Prairie (15-2).

“This was probably our most complete game,” Armstrong said. “Our kids are getting better.”

Daelon Floyd had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Battle Ground.

PRAIRIE 78, BATTLE GROUND 70

PRAIRIE — Dante Heitschmidt 14, Braiden Broadbent 21, Seth Hall 30, Ethan Rouse 2, Logan Reed 0, Dwayne Stewart 6, Matthew Kogler 6, Zeke Dixon 0. Totals 24 (14) 16-18 78.

BATTLE GROUND — Jacob Currie 8, Casey Spencer 9, Brendan Beal 3, Vincent McCormic 3, Ryan Davis 0, Shane Hatch 21, Eiljah Parker 4, Daelon Floyd 22. Totals 23 (13) 11-16 70.

Prairie 9 22 28 19–78

B. Ground 16 24 9 21–70

JV — Prairie won. C — Battle Ground won.