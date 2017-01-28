Boys basketball: Ridgefield 49, Hockinson 40

A A

Travis Gottsch had 11 of his 16 points in the second half as the Spudders rallied past Hockinson.

The win put Ridgefield a half-game behind first-place Mark Morris and Woodland in the 2A GSHL.

The Spudders overcame a cold shooting night (1 for 19 from 3-point range) by attacking the rim, getting points in transition and playing solid defense.

Louden Wardius added 14 for the Spudders. Ry Paulsen led Hockinson with 10 points.

RIDGEFIELD 49, HOCKINSON 40

HOCKINSON — Devan Riggs 1, Ryder Poverud 0, Matt Henry 0, Sawyer Racanelli 7, Matt Gospe 5, Peyton Brammer 8, Ry Paulsen 10, Micah Paulsen 0, Cameron Venema 7, Mason Panfiglio 2. Totals 15 (4) 6-8 40.

RIDGEFIELD — Tim Radosevich 3, Travis Gottsch 16, Andrew Williams 2, Cameron Short 0, Kellen Bringhurst 5, Louden Wardius 14, Spencer Andersen 2, Wyatt Layman 4. Totals 19 (1) 10-16 49.

Hockinson 15 8 9 8–48

Ridgefield 13 7 13 16–49

JV — Ridgefield 60-33; C — Ridgefield 50-44.