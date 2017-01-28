Boys basketball: Woodland 56, Columbia River 53

A A

When Palmer Dinehart’s improbable shot went in after he was fouled, he earned more than a bonus free throw.

He earned Woodland the momentum that carried it to a key 2A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball win.

Woodland beat Columbia River 56-53 on the road Saturday.

With Mark Morris losing to R.A. Long 62-56 on Saturday, Woodland (11-5, 7-3) pulled within percentage points of the league leading Monarchs (6-2).

Woodland trailed 53-49 with three minutes to play. Tyler Flanagan’s pass went near the hoop to Dinehart, who lost his grip on the ball when he was fouled.

The ball went higher than the backboard, then dropped through the hoop.

Columbia River didn’t score the rest of the game.

“It changed the whole momentum of the game,” Woodland coach Andrew Johnson said. “From that point, we just kept attacking and attacking.”

Woodland’s season is gaining momentum. The Beavers have won four straight since a Jan. 19 loss to Washougal.

“After the loss to Washogual, I told the guys two paths to go on,” Johnson said. “We’re going down right path. The boys have really bought in during the second half of the season.”

Dinehart scored eight of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter and had nine rebounds. Tanner Sixberry added 14 points and earned raves from his coach on defense.

“I believe this was his best overall defensive game,” Johnson said.

Tyler Flanagan had 11 assists. Bryce Mulder had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Caden Dezort had 14 points and Jack Armstrong added 10 for Columbia River (9-8, 4-5).

WOODLAND 56, COLUMBIA RIVER 53

WOODLAND — Bryce Mulder 11, Devin Rice 0, Wyatt Harsh 7, Palmer Dinehart 15, Tristan Thomas 0, Tyler Flanagan 6, Tanner Sixberry 14. Totals 22 (1) 11-18 56.

COLUMBIA RIVER — Caden Dezort 14, Mason Waite 0, Jacob Hjort 8, Nathan Hockhalter 2, Spencer Long 6, Jack Armstrong 10, Spencer Black 13. Totals 21 (9) 2-3 53.

Woodland 9 13 17 17–56

C. River 13 11 19 10–53