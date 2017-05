Girls basketball: Camas 57, Hillsboro (Ore.) 33

A A

Courtney Clemmer had 13 points and six rebounds for the Papermakers in a non-league road game.

Teague Schroeder added 11 points and Meghan Finley had four steals.

“Our defensive press was really good today,” Camas coach Scott Preuninger said. “They had 18 turnovers. I was pleased with our defensive effort.”

CAMAS 57, HILLSBORO 33

CAMAS — Jordyn Wilds 3, Meghan Finley 2, Jillian Webb 4, Teague Schroeder 11, Haley Hanson 3, Maggie Wells 6, Emma Jones 0, Madison Freemon 5, Stephanie Knight 3, Courtney Clemmer 13, Hannah Booth 5, Marianna Payne 2, Kai Warren. Totals 18 (6) 15-18 57.

HILLSBORO — Jenkins 2, Gambee 13, Theang, Wilson 1, Saechao 3, Mosley 5, Minoli, Salas 9. Totals 9 (2) 13-20 33.

Camas 9 17 11 20–57

Hillsboro 7 6 5 15–33

JV — Hillsboro won; Frosh — Camas won.

