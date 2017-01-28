Girls basketball: Mark Morris 60, Hockinson 43

A A

Grace Russell had 20 points, four assists and four steals, but the Hawks fell in a 2A GSHL road game.

Payton Wangler had eight points and six rebounds for Hockinson (9-8, 4-5).

Libby Bartleson’s 14 points led three scorers in double figures for Mark Morris (10-5, 7-1).

MARK MORRIS 60, HOCKINSON 43

HOCKINSON — Emma Dietel 0, Payton Wangler 8, Lauren Ellensohn 3, Grace Russell 20, Brittany McGuire 10, Adyson Dyer 0, Elyse Fisher 0, Willow Klug 0, Trinity Paulsen 0, Mindersea 0, Zora 2. Totals 14 (4) 9-14 43.

MARK MORRIS — Kaylee Johnson 2, Kalina Makaiwi 3, Gabby Bennett 8, Madison Early 10, Madison Mosier 11, Sarah Russell 2, Zsaleh Parvas 1, Alexis Troy 9, Madison Pond 2, Libby Bartleson 14. Totals NA.

Hockinson 12 7 9 15–60

M. Morris 16 13 16 15–43

JV — Mark Morris 57-55