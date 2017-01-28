Girls basketball: W.F. West 61, Prairie 52

A A

The Falcons went to Chehalis looking for a little adversity, and they found it.

W.F. West outscored Prairie 35-11 in the second half to stun the fourth-ranked Falcons in a non-league game.

“We played probably our best half in the first half,” Prairie coach Hala Corral said. “Everything was just clicking for us. But then in the second half, we played our worst half.”

Corral said after Prairie breezed to seven straight lopsided wins in league plays, Saturday’s loss could be just what her team needs as the playoffs approach.

“We’re a young a team and we got rattled in the second half,” Corral said. “We have to grow up in a hurry. There are times when things aren’t going your way and the fans are getting on you. But you just have to shut that out and focus on what you need to do. We’ll grow from this and move on.”

Brooke Walling had 20 points to lead Prairie.

W.F WEST 61, PRAIRIE 52

PRAIRIE — Allie Corral 5, Kazz Parks 1, Jozie Tangeman 15, Mallory Williams 6, Grace Prom 0, Haley Reed 0, Cassidy Gardner 5, Brooke Walling 20. Totals 19 (6) 8-11 52.

W.F. WEST — Johnson 9, Lofgren 7, Haakenson 0, Noble, Bennett 5, Brumfield 11, Steen 7, M. Haskenson 9, Fast, Waring, McCallum, Strasser 13. Totals 23 (6) 19-26 61.

Prairie 18 23 5 6–52

WF West 13 13 21 14–61

JV — W.F. West won.