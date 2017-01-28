Health plan purchasers have till 11:59 p.m. Tuesday

A A

Time is running out for those who plan to purchase health coverage for 2017 through the state insurance marketplace. The deadline to enroll in and pay for health plans is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Coverage purchased through Washington Healthplanfinder prior to Tuesday’s end of open enrollment will have coverage beginning March 1 and lasting through the year.

“Any coverage purchased for the 2017 plan year will be good for the remainder of the year,” said Pam MacEwan, CEO of the exchange, in a news release. “We want to make sure that individuals and families take action in time and that they receive the assistance they need to help them through the process.”

The deadline does not apply to those with Medicaid, for whom enrollment is open year-round.

Those needing help to complete their enrollment have several free options.

The exchange Customer Support Center, 855-923-4633 (855-WAFINDER), is extending its hours Monday and Tuesday and opening the phone lines Sunday, as well. The call center is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday; and 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Clark County residents can also visit the state enrollment center at 7720 N.E. Vancouver Mall Drive, Suite 110, Vancouver.

The center, operated by Applied Team Insurance, an independent insurance agency, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Computer stations are available for use by appointment and walk-in customers. Appointments can be made at 360-726-6092 or donna@appliedteamins.com.

Local navigators or brokers are also available by clicking on the “customer support” link on the exchange website, www.wahealthplanfinder.org.