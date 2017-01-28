In Our View: Cheers & Jeers

A A

Cheers: To timeless artwork. An illustration created by Jim Shinn when he worked for The Columbian is headed to the William J. Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock, Ark. Shinn, a staff artist at the newspaper for 30 years before retiring in 1995, drew the watercolor sketch of the president to illustrate a story about health care. The artwork was recently discovered in a box of materials by Shinn’s daughter, and library officials were contacted before enthusiastically agreeing to accept the painting.

The artwork will be placed in archival storage and “exhibited when appropriate,” a library official told The Columbian. There’s no telling when the library’s 200,000 annual visitors will be able to view Shinn’s drawing, but the thought that his work will be preserved is a testament to the lasting power of art.

Jeers: To Tesoro Corp. The oil company, which wants to build a transfer terminal at the Port of Vancouver, has been hit with a $325,000 fine from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violating the Clean Air Act at a refinery in Anacortes. The fine, which was paid in late 2016, was the result of inadequate risk management plans.

Earlier in 2016, Tesoro was part of a $425 million settlement over excessive emissions at several refineries, including the Anacortes plant. The company also has been ordered to pay millions for an explosion that killed seven workers at the facility in 2010. Tesoro officials continue to say that they will be good community partners for Clark County if the Vancouver project is approved, but the company’s repeated actions suggest otherwise.

Cheers: To the Clark County Council. For the first time since 2004, council members are increasing the cost of a pet license — with the additional revenue going to bolster the animal control department. For example, the fee to license a spayed or neutered dog will go from $16 to $25 annually; failing to license a pet carries a fine of $100. Among other things, the increase will help fund the hiring of an additional officer.

Nobody enjoys fee increases, and county officials should have done a better job of informing the public on the issue. But inflation and a growing population have led to a need for the increase, and approving it is simply responsible management of county resources on the part of councilors.

Jeers: To muzzling the Environmental Protection Agency. One of the initial acts of the Trump administration was to put a freeze on EPA grants and contracts while also preventing offices from sharing information with the public. While the situation is still being sorted out, a Jan. 25 article by The Columbian’s Katie Gillespie highlighted the local impact of the events.

As part of that impact, researchers at Washington State University Vancouver now have no idea whether projects will be funded, reflecting how scientists throughout the country are being left in limbo. For years, Republicans have been lurching toward an anti-science stance, and the latest actions reinforce that philosophy to the detriment of the public.

Cheers: To being educated. According to WalletHub.com, Washington is the nation’s ninth most educated state. This was determined by comparing educational attainment, enrollment, graduation rates, and the quality of public schools and universities.

Educational opportunities and attainment are the most important factors in securing a strong economic future. Not only does an educated work force lead to more productive and innovative companies, but it also attracts groundbreaking businesses that are key to the future. Washington would be wise to make strong investments in education — investments that will pay dividends for decades to come.