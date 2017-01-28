Sex offender out of Oregon State Hospital after decades

A A

ALOHA, Ore. — A sex offender who spent 31 years in the Oregon State Hospital has been released and plans to live in Aloha after officials say a change in criteria meant he could no longer be kept there.

Reynaldo Rios was found guilty but insane after breaking into a stranger’s apartment in 1984 and sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He was convicted of rape, sodomy, kidnapping and burglary in the incident.

The state’s Psychiatric Security Review Board said in a Wednesday letter to Washington County authorities that although Rios has current diagnoses of multiple disorders, after decades of statute changes and legal review, the board found that Rios did not have “a qualifying mental illness to remain under PSRB supervision.”

The board also said Rios will be unsupervised and the agency believes Rios poses a significant safety risk to the community.

“At a minimum, persons who will reside or live near Mr. Rios should be encouraged to never leave children alone with Mr. Rios,” the letter said in bold type.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Thompson confirmed Friday that Rios is not on parole or under supervision.

“He’s been released to the community as a full citizen, but if people see any odd behavior or anything that’s concerning, please call us and we’ll come out,” he said.

Rios has to register as a sex offender within 10 days, Thompson said. If he failed to register, he would be arrested, Thompson said.

Attempts by the AP to find a phone number for Rios or his sister were unsuccessful.