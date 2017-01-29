Clark College Jazz Festival honors school musicians from around state

A A

Garfield High School from Seattle received top honors Saturday following three days of big-band jazz performances at the 55th annual Clark College Jazz Festival in Vancouver.

Here are the complete results:

• Middle school jazz ensemble: Jane Addams Middle School, Seattle, first place; Beaumont Middle School, Portland, second place; Chief Umtuch Middle School, Battle Ground, third place; Tukes Valley Middle School, Battle Ground, fourth place.

• Outstanding Middle School Jazz Musician certificates were presented to: Parker Bruning, Hockinson; Garrett Tochtrop, Jacob Williams, and Skye Hahn, Tukes Valley, Battle Ground; Cade Chatterton, Fiona Silvis, Rebekah Shellman, Liberty, Camas; Aiden Covey, Chris Johnson, Aspire, Lacey; Kory Terrell, Shelby McCombs, Pleasant Valley, Vancouver; Chloe Knott, Jolan Hutchinson, Clayton Schulenburg, Mac Strong, Beaumont, Portland; Peter Pham, Dominic Mendoza, Mallory Meyer, Chief Umtuch, Battle Ground; Aaron Kim, Eli Sullivan, Noah Mark, Parker Casazza, Jane Addams, Seattle.

• Single-A Division high school jazz ensemble: Northwinds High School, Port Angeles, first place; Woodland High School, Woodland, second place; La Center High School, La Center, third place.

• Outstanding high school musician awards for the A Division were presented to: Thomas Tuerff, Nate Francis, Torg Nollette, Kassio Halsinger, Lincoln, Portland; Seth Herron, Caleb Hobson, Douglas, Winston, Ore.; Isaac Hall, Tyrelle Massey, Woodland, Woodland; Dominic D’Emilio, Chase Williams, La Center, La Center; Megan Meharg, Kara Stella, R A Long, Longview; Adam Kennedy, Jared Fodge, Northwinds, Port Angeles; Riley Lecocq, VSAA, Vancouver; Joshua Wah-Blumberg, Jack Schubert, University Prep, Seattle; Grace Melbuer, Ridgefield, Ridgefield.

• AA Division high school jazz ensemble: Hockinson High School, Brush Prairie, first place; South Whidbey, Langley, second place; Washougal High School, Washougal, third place.

• Outstanding high school musician awards for the AA Division were presented to: Alex Gore, Fife, Tacoma; Grant Hobbs, Kent Stricker, Joseph Bagdovitz, Colombia River, Vancouver; Ryan Perkins, Ryan Anderson, Washougal, Washougal; Hans Bestel, Jacob Babb, Phuocan Nguyen, Central Catholic, Portland; Andrew Tucker, Jesse Yi, Luke Miller , Mead II, Spokane; Alex Ulman, Alexander Lee, Riley Lyons, Erik Hawkins, Hockinson, Brush Prairie; Katyrose Jordan, Liam Twomey, South Whidbey, Langley.

• AAA Division high school jazz ensemble: VSAA Focus Jazz Ensemble, Vancouver, first place; Mt. Spokane I, Spokane, second place; Battle Ground I, Battle Ground, third place.

• Outstanding high school musician awards for the AAA Division were presented to: Isaac Ford, Kelso, Kelso; Rhythm Section, Brayton Sobolewski, Logan Whittington, VSAA, Vancouver; Connor Brennan, Jared Crider, Mt. Spokane, Mead.

• AAAA Division high school jazz ensemble: Garfield High School, Seattle, first place; Mountain View I, Vancouver, second place; Bothell I, Bothell, third place.

• Outstanding high school musician awards for the AAAA Division were presented to: Domo Branch, Grant, Portland; Andrew Sumabat, Mountlake Terrace, Mountlake Terrace; Calvin Huynh, Bothell, Bothell; Yasna Vismade, Aiden Siemann, Andrew Torgelson, Benjamin Lindenburg, Garfield, Seattle.