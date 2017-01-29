Comedian brings sign language to stage

A A

BURLINGTON (AP) — Comedian Keith Wann owned the stage in the Burlington-Edison High School auditorium — jumping, dancing and emoting his way to laughs from the audience.

But most of the time, Wann was silent.

Though Wann can hear and speak, his first language — and the language in which he performs — is American Sign Language.

“I say English is my second language, even though I’m a hearing person,” said Wann, who is the son of two deaf parents. “That’s my goal is to bring these two worlds together.”

Wann, a California native now living in Brooklyn, was brought to Burlington-Edison by the school’s Happy Hands ASL Club.

“He’s like the Kevin Hart of the deaf world,” said Happy Hands Club member Abbey Maroney, a sophomore. “He’s really famous.”

Some of Wann’s jokes — like unplugging the vacuum while his mother was using it to see how long it would take her to notice — resonate more with the deaf community, he said.

By drawing from his own experiences, he is able to give the speaking and hearing ASL students a glimpse of life as a deaf or hard-of-hearing person, reported the Skagit Valley Herald.

“It’s a great way to share culture,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Wann spoke with ASL students, who were thrilled to have him around.

“(Having Wann is) such a big deal for our school and our club,” Jayla Dunn said.

Wann said he also often has local people — such as Happy Hands adviser Liza Bancroft — interpret sign language into speech.