Fire damages attached garage, vehicles at Salmon Creek home

A A

A fire Sunday morning damaged the attached garage of a home in the Salmon Creek area.

Firefighters from Clark County Fire District 6 were dispatched at about 6:30 a.m. to the home at 14712 N.W. Second Ave. for a reported structure fire. Battalion Chief Todd Iremonger said the fire was quickly extinguished and that it did not seem to spread to the rest of the home.

The home’s occupants made it out of the house safely and no major injuries were reported, Iremonger said. The fire appeared to damage two vehicles inside of the garage.

Firefighters from the Vancouver Fire Department assisted in fighting the flames, he said. The cause of the fire was under investigation Sunday, he said.