More than 6,000 Clark Public Utilities customers lost their electricity Sunday morning after a squirrel got into a nearby substation, causing the outage.

The problem started around noon and affected people in the Hazel Dell and surrounding areas, utility spokeswoman Erica Erland said.

In all, 6,269 customers lost power.

Within an hour, power had been restored to all but 90 customers, Erland said. By 1:30 p.m., those 90 customers also had their electricity back.