4 women charged with anti-Trump graffiti in Boone

BOONE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have arrested four women and charged them with painting anti-Trump graffiti.

Local media outlets reported a number of businesses and one police car were painted Jan. 21 in the town of Boone.

Police said the women were arrested late last week and charged with seven counts of misdemeanor graffiti and one count of damaging personal property.

The women are 22-year-old Taryn Bledsoe, 22-year-old Julia Grainger, 22-year-old Elizabeth Prier, and 21-year-old Hannah Seay, all of Boone.

Officers had said several people had painted “Black Lives Matter,” anti-Trump and anti-police slogans, causing damage of about $10,000.

Boone Police chief Dana Crawford said a tip from High Country Crime Stoppers led to the arrests.

It was not known if the women have attorneys.