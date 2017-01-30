AG to make ‘major’ announcement today in wake of Trump immigration order

A A

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily barring refugees and limiting immigration from seven majority Muslim countries, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson will make a “major” announcement at 10 a.m. Monday at his office in Seattle.

The exact nature of the announcement was not immediately made clear in a news release, but Ferguson is one of 16 state attorneys general to condemn the “dangerous” order.

“We will use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and preserve our nation’s national security and core values,” according to a statement signed by the attorneys general.

Signed on Friday, Trump’s order sparked a wave of protests in Western Washington and across the country over the weekend, with huge crowds pouring into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport amid reports that refugees and immigrants from countries targeted by the travel ban were being detained there.

Two men – citizens of Yemen and Sudan – were released Sunday morning after being detained at the airport by agents from Customs and Border Protection. Volunteer lawyers for the two obtained an emergency temporary restraining order preventing their removal from the country pending a hearing this week.

Other elected officials, including Sen. Patty Murray, Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, have condemned the executive order.

Inslee and Ed Murray joined thousands of protesters Sunday at a rally in downtown Seattle to denounce the order and the Trump administration for imposing it.