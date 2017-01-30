Boys basketball: Fort Vancouver 58, Evergreen 57

A A

Johnny Green had 20 points, 16 rebounds and hit a key jumper with under 30 seconds to play as the Trappers locked up the No. 3 seed in the 3A GSHL.

Shortly after Evergreen tied the game on a Dwight Jones 3-pointer, Green nailed a 13-foot jumper to put Fort back ahead.

The Trappers (12-5, 5-3) got a stop on the next posession, then hit two foul shots to go ahead 58-54 with 10 seconds to play.

Green was the go-to guy all game. He took 18 of his team’s 51 field goal attempts, making 10.

Miracle Alford-Lewis added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Kyron Lowe Ash scored 10 points.

John Hansberry scored 17 points to lead Evergreen (4-10, 2-6).

EVERGREEN — Payton Monda 8, John Hansberry 17, Dwight Jones 5, Elon Freeman 9, Jeremy Harju 4, Shawn Johnson Jr. 3, Dustin Nettles 6, Antoine Archer 3, Brock Schoene 2. Totals 21 (8) 7-11 57.

FORT VANCOUVER — Dakota Jones 3, James Husband Jr 2, Johnny Green 20, Miracle Alford-Lewis 11, Jameel Morton 8, Kyron Lowe-Ash 10, Zeke Block 4. Totals 23 (6) 6-11 58.

Evergreen 13 11 18 15–57

Fort 14 15 18 11–58