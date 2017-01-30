Boys basketball: Hudson’s Bay 64, Mountain View 43

A A

Quentin Raynor scored 27 points to lead the suddenly resurgent Eagles to a 3A GSHL win.

After starting league play 0-6, Hudson’s Bay has now won two straight. The Eagles will face Evergreen on Wednesday in a game that will likely decide who gets the last of the league’s four postseason berths.

“We went from dead in the water last week to drawing up the standings and seeing where we stand,” Bay coach Theo Mikaele said.

Raynor began to heat up in the second quarter. He made three 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer that gave the Eagles a 27-25 halftime lead.

Hudson’s Bay pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Mountain View 22-10.

Raynor finished with seven of his team’s 11 3-pointers.

Darien Chase scored 14 points to lead Mountain View (1-7, 4-14)

HUDSON’S BAY 64, MOUNTAIN VIEW 43

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Jack Mertens 5, Darien Chase 14, Alex Hegel 7, Makai Anderson 1, Bryant Smith 3, Alex Bailey 5, Cameron Henderson 1, Troy Pacheco 4. Totals 15 (4) 9-17 43.

HUDSON’S BAY — Carter Morse 1, Quentin Raynor 27, Quadrese Teague 6, Elijah Hoover 6, Palaina Gasper 3, Eric Ryapolov 11, Adrian Cowley 8, Marcos Cadiz 2. Totals 21 (11) 11-15 64.

Mt. View 8 17 10 8–43

H. Bay 10 17 22 15–64

JV — Mountain View won. C — Mountain View won.