Boys basketball: Skyview 67, Heritage 51

Eight Skview players scored in the fourth quarter as the Storm dominated the final eight minutes of what was a close game.

Up two going into the fourth, Skyview outscored the Timberwolves 25-11 to seal the victory.

Levi Nickelson scored 11 points, Taylor Harbertson added 10, and the Storm shared the ball, and the scoring load, all night.

Samaad Hector had eight points and eight rebounds. Cole Grossman had seven points and six boards.

Jovon Sewell had nine points and dished out five assists.

Harbertson, Alex Schumacher (nine points) and Sewell each went 2 for 2 from 3-point range, as well.

LaTrell Johnson led Heritage with 18 points. Keoni Peneueta had 15.

Skyview is tied with Camas for second place in the 4A Greater St. Helens League. The two teams play each other Wednseday in the regular-season finale.

SKYVIEW 67, HERITAGE 51

HERITAGE — Ammon Garrison 0, Keoni Peneueta 15, Michael Taras 1, Xayvier Pitre 1, Nick Morse 0, Jander Cline 4, LaTrell Johnson 18, Josh Patton 0, Sanjeet Singh 12. Totals 19 (5) 8-13 51.

SKYVIEW — Alex Schumacher 9, Cole Grossman 7, Travis Yajko 2, Jovon Sewell 9, Levi Nickelson 11, Samaad Hector 8, Greyson Hauskins 1, Jayden Chatman 1, Taylor Harbertson 10, KB Fesehazion 3, Skyler Martin 6, Aiden Keser 0. Totals 21 (8) 17-27 67.

Heritage 12 14 14 11–51

Skyview 13 13 16 25–67

JV — Skyview won. C — Skyview won.