Girls basketball: Mountain View 46, Hudson’s Bay 18

The Thunder shook off a slow start, then dominated the second quarter to seal this win the 3A Greater St. Helens League.

Bay led by two after the first quarter but the Thunder outscored the Eagles 21-4 before halftime.

Katie Hurst led Mountain View with 16 points. She also had eight steals and three assists.

Mollie Doyle had seven of her 15 points in that second quarter. She grabbed nine rebounds.

Eva Winsheimer had seven points and eight boards for the Thunder.

Sharon Hanson led Hudson’s Bay with eight points.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 46, HUDSON’S BAY 18

HUDSON’S BAY — Gabbie Garcia 2, Lousei Mikaele 0, Shelby DeLong 0, Deona Muehe-Brice 0, Abagail Barton 2, Michaela Collins 0, Abbie Marcum 3, Sharon Hanson 8, Lizeth Ramirez 3, Brittany Doolittle 0. Totals 8 (0) 2-4 18.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Eva Winsheimer 7, Kayla Huckins 0, Emily VanNess 2, Dejah Wilson 0, Katie Hurst 16, Bethani Cobb 0, Mollie Doyle 15, Jenna Carlson 0, Arielle Pinzone 4, Gillian Murphy 0, Olivia Hood 2, Annalei Santos 0. Totals 19 (1) 7-17 46.

H. Bay 6 4 3 5–18

Mt. View 4 21 19 2–46

JV — Mountain View won. C — Mountain View won.