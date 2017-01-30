Girls basketball: Prairie 45, Kelso 25

A A

The Falcons defense allowed just five points in the first half en route to a 3A GSHL win.

Prairie (14-3, 8-0) had eight steals in the first half, with ended 23-5. Jozie Tangeman led all scorers with 10 points.

PRAIRIE 45, KELSO 25

KELSO — Saydie Harris 0, Alexis Kleven 6, Jordan Dole 0, Turner Joy 2, Alexandra Harman 2, Capri Franzen 0, Joy Cooper 3, Tally Connors 8, Kylee Gibbs 4. Totals 10 (3) 2-4 25.

PRAIRIE — Sarina Martinez 3, Allie Corral 3, Kazz Parks 3, Jozie Tangeman 10, Mallory Williams 8, Grace Prom 5, Sydney Weber 0, Malaika Quigley 0, Haley Reed 2, Lauren Vreeken 0, Cassidy Gardner 7, Brooke Walling 4. Totals 16 (8) 5-8 45.

Kelso 5 0 11 9–25

Prairie 18 5 11 11–45

JV — Prairie won. C — Prairie won.