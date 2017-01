Girls basketball: Seton Catholic 48, Castle Rock 33

A A

Nami Nsubuga had 15 points and 14 rebounds as Seton Catholic took care of business on the road.

Amy Fraizer made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Seton Catholic.

Jasmine Morgan added 1 points.

SETON CATHOLIC 48, CASTLE ROCK 33

SETON CATHOLIC — Megan McDaid-O’Neil 2, Kaley Beckwith 8, Emma Watkins 0, Jasmine Morgan 10, Tiana Scruggs 0, Amy Fraizer 12, Josie Partridge 0, Nami Nsubuga 15, Katherine Zdunich 1, Jerica Pachl 0.

CASTLE ROCK — Kerianne Cline 2, Nakayla Ehrhorn 15, Megan Keeling 6, Kaylee Cline 1, Hanna Lair 2, Logann Golden 0, Rachel Anderson 2, Kaitlyn Sullivan 2, Ellen Hadaller 3.

Seton Cath. 8 13 14 13–48

C. Rock 4 9 9 11–33

JV — Seton Catholic won.