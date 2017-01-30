Girls basketball: Union 42, Battle Ground 27

A A

Emily Takayoshi had 14 points and Mackenzie Lewis added 10 to lift the Titans to a 4A GSHL road win.

Union led 14-3 after the first quarter as the Titans (9-5, 4-3) wrapped up at least third place in the league.

Battle Ground (5-11, 1-5) had 14 steals as a team. Morgan Stradley led the Tigers with 12 points.

“We played some of the best defense we’ve played all year,” Tigers coach Lisa May said. “We just need to translate it to offense.”

UNION 42 BATTLE GROUND 27

UNION — Alexis Raymore 3, Laura Beard 0, Jewels Soto 0, Marina Morningstar 0, Keanna Wakefield 0, Rebekah Barney 4, Tanya Gladkov 4, Emily Takayoshi 14, Mackenzie Lewis 10, Courtney Cranston 7, Bailey Donohue 0, Vega 0. Totals 16 (3) 7-16 42.

BATTLE GROUND — Brenley Billingsley 0, Kayla Cruz 7, Anna Brinton 2, Morgan Stradley 12, Brianna Adams 0, Emily Gibbs 0, Madison Mukensnabl 4, Kelly Poteet 2, Emeline Akengue 0. Totals 10 (1) 6-14 27.

Union 14 8 8 12–42

B.Ground 3 5 10 9–27

JV — Union 33-29. C — Union 43-27.