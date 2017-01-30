Hundreds march in downtown Spokane against refugee ban

A A

SPOKANE — Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Spokane in opposition to President Donald Trump’s action barring people from certain Muslim nations from the United States.

More than 600 protesters walked past the iconic statue of President Abraham Lincoln near the Spokane downtown library on Sunday.

The marchers chanted “let them in” as cars passing by honked horns.

Meanwhile, vandals early Sunday wrote “Refugees Welcome” and “Nazi Scum” on the windows of the Spokane County Republican headquarters.

GOP officials reported the crime to police.

Spokane Democrats condemned the vandalism and offered to assist in cleanup and repair.

Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.