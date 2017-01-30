Initiative aims to expand ways to aid foster kids

A A

SALEM, Ore. — Oregonians who want to aid foster children but can’t commit as full-time caretakers are getting a message while the state grapples with a deficit of foster parents: You don’t have to become a full-time parent to help.

Every Child is an initiative born of Portland-based Embrace Oregon to show people small steps they can take to help foster children. It’s expanding into Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties, and hoping to operate with local organizers all over the state by 2021.

The Embrace Oregon model is supposed to complement existing care for the approximately 8,000 foster children in Oregon, distributing responsibility for the children throughout communities by giving people easier ways to pitch in.

Embrace Oregon allows people who have gone through a background check to hang out with new foster children while case workers find them a place to live. People can also make welcome boxes for the children filled with items such as journals, night lights and crayons.

Every Child is meant to take cues from the Embrace Oregon model while addressing the needs of individual counties. It is one in a list of recruitment and retention efforts pursued by the state Department of Human Services, the agency in charge of child welfare services. Others are a 24-hour hotline and a “night out” program for foster parents.

The effort comes as the pool of eligible foster parents able to take on children in Oregon has dwindled in recent years. In 2015 there were 3,847 certified foster parents in the state, according to a DHS spokeswoman, down from 4,673 in 2010. The number has fallen consistently year-over-year since then.

Embrace Oregon, a Portland Leadership Foundation endeavor that started in the City of Roses, is drawing more interest to potentially chip away at the shortage.