NYSSA, Ore. – Heavy snow has caused dozens of onion storage sheds in Eastern Oregon and Idaho to collapse, resulting in as much as $100 million in damage.

About 50 onion buildings collapsed under the weight of up to 40 inches of snow, The Capital Press reported. The general manager of Owyhee Produce in Nyssa, Ore., said three of the company’s storage sheds and a building housing one of its packing lines have collapsed.