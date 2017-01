A A

VANCOUVER – Padden Parkplace R.V. & Boat Storage has joined the U-Haul Dealer network and will now offer rentals of the company’s brand of trucks, towing equipment and other rental items, according to U-Haul Company of Washington.

Padden Parkplace R.V. & Boat Storage is at 5206 N.E. 78th St. and will offer rentals for U-Haul equipment between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, the company said in a press release.