Prineville man charged in stabbing of 2 women, rape attempt

A A

PRINEVILLE, Ore. — Prineville police say they arrested a 25-year-old man after finding two women with stab wounds and an attempted rape in progress.

The department said in a news release that officers stopped the rape Sunday after responding to a 911 call about a stabbing on Elk Street. The women were taken to a Central Oregon hospital for treatment of stab wounds to the face and neck.

Anthony Smith of Prineville was booked into the Crook County Jail on charges of assault, burglary, kidnapping, menacing, attempted rape and attempted murder. He was held on $965,000 bail.

Police Sgt. Mark Monroe told KTVZ it was a home-invasion attack and the suspect was a stranger to the victims.