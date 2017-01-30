Small quakes rattle the San Juan Islands

A A

BELLINGHAM (AP) — A small earthquake was reported near Bellingham in the San Juan Islands, one of a dozen tiny quakes within a few miles of each other that began Sunday night.

The Bellingham Herald reported the 3.1 magnitude quake was reported at 3:03 a.m. Monday in the Salish Sea about one-half mile between the northern tip of San Juan Island and the southwestern tip of Orcas Island.

No damage was reported, but it woke up at least 120 San Juan Island residents who reported the quake on the USGS web page “Did You Feel It?”

Two more quakes were recorded in the same general region almost simultaneously at 2:42 p.m. Monday.

Nine smaller quakes hit the immediate area within the last day.