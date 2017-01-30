Snow chills hot construction sector

A A

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Central Oregon’s historic cold temperatures and record snowfalls this winter are hurting Bend’s booming construction sector.

The Bulletin newspaper reported Sunday that many building projects — from single-family homes to large commercial projects — are running up to three months behind schedule, are over budget and prompting concerns of possible layoffs.

“We haven’t run into this in Bend before,” said Jay Nees, project manager with Walsh Construction Co., a commercial builder based in Portland.

Walsh Construction broke ground on a six-building apartment project over the summer. Nees said the apartments would come onto the market in phases. The first buildings are still scheduled to open in late spring. But Nees said some of the buildings that broke ground later in the process are one to two months behind schedule.

Between finding materials that work in low temperatures and keeping work sites safe and clear of snow, ice and other winter hazards, Nees estimated that the cost of winter weather on the apartment project has exceeded $100,000.

“I think everyone’s over budget at this point,” Nees said.

Tim Knopp, executive vice president of Central Oregon Builders Association, said builders can often work on commercial and residential projects through the heart of winter, taking a day or two off as needed. This winter, however, the heavy snow and relentlessly cold temperatures have made it more of a challenge.

“It seems like every 10 to 15 years you get something like this,” Knopp said. “I guess this is our year.”